Woodmancote, a four-bedroom detached property in Langstone, is on the market for £1,125,000 – freehold.

It is listed by Fine & Country.

This villa is set back from the road behind a retaining wall, with a deep front garden and gateway.

It has a symmetrical facia with a central doorway, containing original leadlight stained-glass panelling, and a number of character features including fire surrounds and ceiling roses.

From the central hallway, there are doors to the primary rooms with a 26' living room on the right-hand side.

The family room has a large wood surround fire place and log burner, as well as French doors leading onto the rear garden.

There is also a separate cloakroom, sitting room and an ‘impressive’ open plan kitchen and breakfast room – leading to a dining room with bi-fold doors onto the rear garden.

Its kitchen has a ‘comprehensive’ range of matching wall and floor units with quartz worksurface, inset sink unit with mixer tap and quartz drainer to one side – as well as a Neff dishwasher, an American style fridge freezer, and other features.

Four bedrooms are on the first floor, with one of them arranged as an office.

The large family bedroom has an en-suite shower room.

Outside, a large garden contains an open patio area, access to a pitched roof garage, raised flower beds and Magnolia tree, and a brick built shed.

More information about the property can be found on Fine & Country’s website here, or by calling the estate agent on 01243 487969.

