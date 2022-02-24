The two bedroom semi-detached property, in Cockleshell Gardens, is on the market for £285,000. it is listed by Chinneck Shaw.
This ‘lovely’ house is a 10 minute walk away from Eastney beach, and within easy access of schools and other local amenities on Eastney Road.
A small entrance lobby leads to the living room, which has double aspect windows to allow plenty of light into the room.
There is also a feature wall with modern electric fire, understairs cupboard for storage and a door leading into the kitchen diner.
The diner has ‘ample’ storage in white base and wall units with space for a washing machine, oven and fridge freezer.
Prospective residents can access the garden through sliding patio doors.
The smaller bedroom on the first floor has space for a single or double bed.
Along with the master bedroom, both of them have build in wardrobes.
The family bathroom, between both the bedrooms, is fully tiled with a white toilet, basin and corner shower cubicle having an electric shower unit.
Outside, the courtyard styled garden has pedestrian access and is described as being ‘perfect for summer entertaining’ – with space for table chairs and a BBQ.
An allocated parking space come with the property, for the convenience of the residents.
For more information, visit Chinneck Shaw’s website here, or call 023 9282 6731.