The two-bedroom property is on the market for £995,000.

It is listed by Finest exclusively by Bernards.

The estate agents said the penthouse offers ‘a plethora of space’ on the upper and lower levels.

An open-plan kitchen and living area is in the centre of the flat, designed to ‘accentuate the sociable aspect of the property’.

The multi aspect windows keep the property well lit and suitable to enjoy the views from the outside.

Both double bedrooms are equipped with private balconies, with the master room having a connected en-suite bathroom and walk-in wardrobe.

A three piece shower room is accessible from the main entrance hall.

The main hall has several large storage cupboards, with a ‘spacious’ cloakroom which can function as a study.

Prospective residents are on the doorstep of Gunwharf Quays and Old Portsmouth.

You can enjoy the views of the surroundings from the property’s three outside areas, including the substantial roof terrace.

For more information, visit Zoopla’s website here, or call the estate agent on 02394 246064.

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

1. Gunwharf Quays This two bedroom flat in Gunwharf Quays is on sale for £995,000. It is listed by Finest exclusively by Bernards. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Gunwharf Quays This two bedroom flat in Gunwharf Quays is on sale for £995,000. It is listed by Finest exclusively by Bernards. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Gunwharf Quays This two bedroom flat in Gunwharf Quays is on sale for £995,000. It is listed by Finest exclusively by Bernards. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Gunwharf Quays This two bedroom flat in Gunwharf Quays is on sale for £995,000. It is listed by Finest exclusively by Bernards. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales