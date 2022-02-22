The property, with a ‘large and spacious’ living room, is on the market for £170,000.

It is listed by Chinneck and Shaw.

The flat has high ceilings, which estate agents said makes property feel ‘large and airy’ – with 603 square foot of internal space.

Its entrance hall leads to the living space, bedroom and bathroom.The ‘beautifully decorated’ bathroom contains large natural stone floor tiles and wall tiles, offset by a white modern basin, toilet and corner shower.

A ‘good-sized’ double bedroom is on the same floor, complete with a built in wardrobe, plenty of storage space, and large sash style window to let plenty of light into the room.

The living area is described as ‘large and spacious’, with a bay providing a ‘lovely space’ for someone looking to work from home.

There is space for two sofas as well as a dining area and the built-in cupboard offers a lot of storage space.

Grey floor tiles, a grey shaker style units and a wooden work top adorn the kitchen.

A built in oven and hob with space for a washing machine and fridge freezer complete the room.

The flat is within five minutes of Albert Road, nearby numerous restaurants bars and independent traders – with the beach about 20 minutes from the property.

For more information, visit the Chinneck Shaw website, or call 023 9282 6731.

1. Victoria Road North, Southsea This one bedroom flat in Victoria Road North, Southsea, is on sale for £170,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales

