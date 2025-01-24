This home, located in Ophir Road, North End, is a wonderful investment opportunity. The three bedroom home comes with a dining room, modern kicthen, living room, a modern shower room and a conservatory.
This home has been recently fitted with a new kitchen and a new shower room and it has no forward chain.
The listing says: “A 3 bedroom terraced house situated in this popular residential road in the North End district of Portsmouth.
“Internal accommodation is spacious and offers scope for further improvement with a lounge, seperate dining room, re-fitted kitchen, conservatory, downstairs shower room, 3 bedrooms and a re-fitted shower room.”
This home is on the market with Purple Bricks for £280,000 and for more information about this superb home in the city, click here.
