This home, located in Ophir Road, North End, is a wonderful investment opportunity. The three bedroom home comes with a dining room, modern kicthen, living room, a modern shower room and a conservatory.

This home has been recently fitted with a new kitchen and a new shower room and it has no forward chain.

The listing says: “A 3 bedroom terraced house situated in this popular residential road in the North End district of Portsmouth.

“Internal accommodation is spacious and offers scope for further improvement with a lounge, seperate dining room, re-fitted kitchen, conservatory, downstairs shower room, 3 bedrooms and a re-fitted shower room.”

1 . Ophir Road, North End, £280,000 This three bedroom home in North End is on the market for £280,000. | Purple Bricks Photo Sales

2 . Ophir Road, North End, £280,000 This home has endless potential but would need some renovation work to modernise it. | Purple Bricks Photo Sales

3 . Ophir Road, North End, £280,000 The listing says: "Internal accommodation is spacious and offers scope for further improvement with a lounge, seperate dining room, re-fitted kitchen, conservatory, downstairs shower room, 3 bedrooms and a re-fitted shower room." | Purple Bricks Photo Sales