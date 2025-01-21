See inside £599,950 Southsea home which has exceptional sea views, 'coastal charm' and gated car park

Have you been searching for the perfect coastal home?

This three bedroom home, located in South Parade, Southsea, is a wonderful example of the fabulous properties that can be found in the heart of the city. Equipped with three bathrooms, one reception room, a utility room and a gated car park, this iconic home has a number of desirable amenities.

The listing says: “Nestled along the picturesque South Parade in Southsea, this stunning three-bedroom apartment offers a unique blend of modern living and coastal charm with breath taking views of the Solent.

“Spanning an impressive 2,013 square feet, the property is thoughtfully arranged over two levels, providing ample space for both relaxation and entertainment.”

This home is on the market for £599,950 and it is being sold with Sarah Oliver Property. For more information about this home in Southsea, click here.

This three bedroom home is in a wonderful location as it is a stone's throw from the beach and the centre of Southsea.

