Meticulously crafted grade II property offers phenomenal history - take the tour

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th Jul 2024, 11:53 BST

Number 2 Brankesmere sits in the heart of Southsea and is a spectacular property that has been meticulously crafted to offer a phenomal home with an extraordinary history.

Formerly a girls boarding school and the HQ for the police, this grade II listed home certainly has a tale or two to tell.

Brankesmere House was originally built as one unit but it has been divided into three residential dwellings, two of which are now on the market. This unique sale of the two properties means that there is the possibility for a buyer to purchase both properties in order to convert back into one.

This house comes with four bedrooms, three shower rooms, five reception rooms and an orangery as well as beautifully kept gardens that boast a stunning natural swimming pool. There are endless possibilities for this properties due to its unique layout which spans across three floors: the basement, the ground floor and the first floor. Brankesmere has been extensively restored by the current owner which has also maintained the integrity of the original carvings and architecture.

The property is currently on the market for £1,650,000 and its neighbouring unit, which is also on the market, is on sale for £750,000. Both properties are being sold with Property Puzzlers - for more information about 2 Brankesmere, click here.

