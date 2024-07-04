Meticulously crafted grade II property offers phenomenal history - take the tour

Brankesmere House was originally built as one unit but it has been divided into three residential dwellings, two of which are now on the market. This unique sale of the two properties means that there is the possibility for a buyer to purchase both properties in order to convert back into one.

This house comes with four bedrooms, three shower rooms, five reception rooms and an orangery as well as beautifully kept gardens that boast a stunning natural swimming pool. There are endless possibilities for this properties due to its unique layout which spans across three floors: the basement, the ground floor and the first floor. Brankesmere has been extensively restored by the current owner which has also maintained the integrity of the original carvings and architecture.