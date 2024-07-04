Meticulously crafted grade II property offers phenomenal history - take the tour

Brankesmere House was originally built as one unit but it has been divided into three residential dwellings, two of which are now on the market. This unique sale of the two properties means that there is the possibility for a buyer to purchase both properties in order to convert back into one.
This house comes with four bedrooms, three shower rooms, five reception rooms and an orangery as well as beautifully kept gardens that boast a stunning natural swimming pool. There are endless possibilities for this properties due to its unique layout which spans across three floors: the basement, the ground floor and the first floor. Brankesmere has been extensively restored by the current owner which has also maintained the integrity of the original carvings and architecture.
1. This spectacular property comes with four bedrooms, three shower rooms, five reception rooms and an orangery. This house is part of an overall property, Brankesmere House, which was divided into three sections, two of which are now up for sale. This meticulously crafted house comes with gorgeously kept gardens and a natural swimming pool.
This spectacular property comes with four bedrooms, three shower rooms, five reception rooms and an orangery. This house is part of an overall property, Brankesmere House, which was divided into three sections, two of which are now up for sale. This meticulously crafted house comes with gorgeously kept gardens and a natural swimming pool. | Sophie Lewis
2. This house is part of an overall property, Brankesmere House, which was divided into three sections, two of which are now up for sale. A prospective buyer has the option to purchase both properties and convert them back into one residential dwelling.
This house is part of an overall property, Brankesmere House, which was divided into three sections, two of which are now up for sale. A prospective buyer has the option to purchase both properties and convert them back into one residential dwelling. | Sophie Lewis
3. This home has been extensively restored by the current owner and provides ample and flexible accommodation spread over the ground floor, lower ground floor with good natural light in part and the first floor.
This home has been extensively restored by the current owner and provides ample and flexible accommodation spread over the ground floor, lower ground floor with good natural light in part and the first floor. | Sophie Lewis
4. This home is grade II listed and it offers an incredible history. It was once a girls boarding school and at one stage of its life, it was the police HQ.
This home is grade II listed and it offers an incredible history. It was once a girls boarding school and at one stage of its life, it was the police HQ. | Sophie Lewis
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.