Brankesmere was originally built as one property but it has since been divided into three residential dwellings - two of which have come onto the market: Brankesmere House and 2 Brankesmere. There is the option for a prospective buyer to purchase the two properties to create one dwelling.
Brankesmere House has been utilised as an office space but it has been granted planning permission to convert it back into a residential property which could comprise of four bedrooms, four shower/bathrooms, an open plan kitchen,lounge and dining room, a utility room and a double cloakroom.
The Grade II listed property is also believed to be the meeting place of the KGB and the UK police during in 1956 following the famous disappearance of Navy diver Lionel 'Buster' Crabb.
This incredible property is located in the heart of Southsea. The building was originally one property but it was divided into three - currently Brankesmere House and 2 Brankesmere, which is the neighbouring wing, are both up for sale and there is the option to purchase both parts to convert into one large house.
Planning permission has been granted to convert this back to a family home comprising of four bedrooms, four shower/bathrooms, a kitchen/lounge/dining room, a utility room and a double cloakroom. It could be reconfigured into the neighbouring property to form one large home.
The listing says: "Alternately in place of residential use, the two parts could be reconfigured for alternate uses, subject to obtaining PP, into leisure, a hotel, an event destination, a retreat, a prestigious office HQ, a members club or any number of alternate uses."
This property is completely unique and it is on the market for £750,000. It is being sold with Property Puzzlers - for more information, visit the website.
