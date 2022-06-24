The beach hut – which replaces one that had fallen into disrepair – has been installed at Cliff Road, Hill Head, and is up for sale using a sealed bid process following planning consent from Fareham Borough Council.

The selling process comes after the volume of interest received and the guide price is offers in excess of £32,000.

The value has been calculated based on previous beach hut sales at this location.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new beach hut is up for sale at Hill Head in Fareham.

Councillor Seán Woodward, executive leader of Fareham Borough Council, said: ‘We are delighted to be able to offer this new beach hut at Hill Head as a replacement for one which had fallen into disrepair. This is an exceptionally rare opportunity for residents to purchase a hut in such a prime location and we look forward to receiving bids.’

To submit a bid applicants can complete a form found on Fareham Borough Council’s website, along with proof of funds.

The form must be returned in a sealed envelope by July 11 when bids will be opened.

The council will then contact the successful applicant the following day.

The successful applicant will be required to sign a Beach Hut agreement and pay the balance in full within 14 days of the closing date.

The new owner will also be liable for paying the annual beach hut ground rent from the date of sale.