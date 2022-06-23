The three-bedroom terraced property, in Tredegar Road, is on the market for £300,000. It is listed by Lawson Rose, Southsea.

It has a bay, forecourt, and open plan living area.

The house has an open plan living space, cloakroom and a kitchen/breakfast area on the ground floor.

There are three ‘good-sized’ bedrooms on the first floor, and a fitted bathroom suite.

Outside, residents can make use of the south facing rear garden.

The property, which also has a utility room, has been described as being in a ‘popular’ area of Southsea.

For more information, visit the Rightmove website here, or call the estate agent on 02382 200096.

