The fort, which sits prominently in the Solent, was sold at auction back in June of this year for a mere £1.25m despite initially being put on the market for £4.25m a couple of years prior. The new owner, Edward Ward, from London, has said that the purchase of the fort, which was formally a hotel, was an ‘impulse buy’ which is ‘a bit of a risk’ as he has no previous experience in property or hospitality.
The iconic venue, which was built in the 1860s as part of a network of defences, spans across 99,000-square-foot and it is only accessible by boat or helicopter. Equipped with 23 en-suite bedrooms, five bars, a restaurant, a spa, hot tubs, and a sauna—all with expansive views of the sea – this venue has a lot of potential.
Commercial real estate firm, Colliers, has now been appointed to find a tenant to bring a fresh vision to the property, which last operated as a hotel.
Ed Jefferson, from Colliers Hotels team, said: "This isn't just a quirky building; it’s a rare opportunity to make a mark in a truly unique location.
“The remote location provides either great privacy or exclusivity for potential guests and clients.
“It could be a great location for multiple hospitality and leisure operators together, or one tenant could take the whole site, we’re open to proposals.”
Spitbank Fort was also sold at auction in the summer but the new owner and plans for the venue has not yet been disclosed.