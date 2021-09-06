Old Portsmouth penthouse flat with a balcony on three sides to be auctioned

The apartment has a wrap-around balcony on three sides, as well as a space in a secure car park.

The two-bedroom property at 9 Spice Island House, Broad Street, Old Po rtsmouth, is among 161 lots being auctioned on September 22 by regional land and property auctioneers Clive Emson.

Guided at £700,000-plus, the apartment is on a lease which expires in 2156.

Rob Marchant, Clive Emson’s Hampshire auctioneer, and a member of Portsmouth Property Association, said: ‘The triple-aspect views of the harbour, the Solent and Old Portsmouth from the top floor have the wow factor – it must be hard to be prised away because the vista is ever-changing, from the weather and seascape to the vessels which pass by.’

He added: ‘A programme of upgrading and refurbishment has been commenced by the current owners, who are reluctant sellers due to a change in circumstance.

‘The new owner has a blank canvas in terms of an internal refit, with the opportunity to design their own home based around what must be one of the best views available anywhere in the city.’

