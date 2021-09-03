This townhouse in Bath Square, Old Portsmouth, has spectacular harbour views. It is on the market for £835,000.

Portsmouth home with spectacular views of the harbour goes on sale - here's how much it costs

A TOWNHOUSE with spectacular views of Portsmouth harbour has gone on sale.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 4:10 pm

The two bedroom home is in Bath Square, Old Portsmouth, and it is on the market for £835,000. It is listed by Fine and Country.

The property is four storeys and has two rooftop terraces, so you can take in the spectacular views.

It started life as the Still Tavern in 1733.

The house has panoramic views and two reception rooms.

