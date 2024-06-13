This immense home is located in New Brighton Road, Emsworth, and it comes with five bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms as well as a picturesque landscape when you step outside.
The listing says: “Blythe House is a stunning detached character property, this grand residence sits beautifully on substantial grounds, capturing the essence of luxury living. From the moment you step into the grand entrance hall, you are greeted by exquisite character features that seamlessly blend with modern amenities. The property boasts three reception rooms ideal for entertaining, a pantry and utility room for convenience, and a bespoke fitted kitchen overlooking the lush grounds.
"Step outside to the extensive landscaped garden, a true haven for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts. The meticulously maintained grounds offer a perfect setting for outdoor gatherings, totally safe for both children and pets, al-fresco dining, or simply unwinding in the embrace of nature's beauty.”
This property is on the market for £1.5m and it is being sold with Henry Adams - Emsworth. For more information about the property, click here.