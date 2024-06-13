The listing says: “Blythe House is a stunning detached character property, this grand residence sits beautifully on substantial grounds, capturing the essence of luxury living. From the moment you step into the grand entrance hall, you are greeted by exquisite character features that seamlessly blend with modern amenities. The property boasts three reception rooms ideal for entertaining, a pantry and utility room for convenience, and a bespoke fitted kitchen overlooking the lush grounds.