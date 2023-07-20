Chief Petty Officer Graham ‘Sid’ Street, an underwater warfare specialist who served for 25 years in the Royal Navy, died from cancer last year aged 58.

He is remembered for his service, extensive charity work and his passion for rugby. As a nod to his love of the sport, Graham’s sons have organised a “Rugby vs Football” match which will take place at Farlington Playing Field – homeground of Southsea Nomads RFC – which kicks off at 1.30pm on Saturday, July 29.

CPO Graham ‘Sid’ Street, who was dedicated to rugby and his charity work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first half will see the teams – including Graham’s five sons Wes, Dan, Brad, Darryl and Rob – play football, before switching to rugby after half time. Money raised at the match will go to Charlie’s Beach Hut, a charity which was close to Graham’s heart and for which he raised more than £250,000 during his lifetime. He was awarded a British Empire Medal for the momentous achievement.

Graham’s son Wesley Street said: “As dad used to love rugby so much, we thought we would all give it a go. It’s a rugby versus football charity game. Only one of us has played rugby before and the rest of us play football.

“He was a very family-orientated man and he always inspired people to be the best that they could be. He always looked out for others before himself.”

Graham is also remembered for his love of rugby, and support of the Royal Navy Rugby Union and Rugby Against Cancer. He had a passion for coaching others, both on the rugby field or inspiring new generations of sailors at HMS Collingwood.

CPO Graham ‘Sid’ Street, who was dedicated to rugby and his charity work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity game will also feature a raffle, an ice cream van, as well as music and a bar. The family is also hosting a charity auction, with items for sale including a rugby jersey signed by former players of the England national team.

Charlie’s Beach Hut provides holidays to Cornwall for the families of children with life limiting illnesses and families of fire-fighters who suffer bereavement or injured at work.