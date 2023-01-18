The application, submitted to Havant Borough Council by Bellway, is for 90 flats on land at Palk Road, previously used for a range of storage uses by Portsmouth Water.

Shaun Pettitt, managing director of Bellway Wessex, said: ‘Our proposed development would transform this area out of all recognition and provide desirable homes and pleasant green space for everyone to enjoy near the waterside.

A map of the development in Palk Road

‘With properties ranging from one to three-bedroom styles and almost a third of them designated as affordable homes, Hermitage Green would also provide much-needed housing for local people.

‘Compared to the hardstanding and storage areas that currently make up the site, this scheme will result in a much more attractive landscape, with 40 per cent of the land retained or enhanced as green space.

‘The development would create a highly desirable place for new residents to live in, and public open space where everyone in the area can enjoy a pleasant stroll by the stream, as well as delivering a net gain for biodiversity.

‘The homes have been sympathetically designed with varying heights and would be a stylish addition to the area. The combination of contemporary design techniques, careful landscaping, and the location near Bedhampton railway station, is set to make this proposed scheme very popular with homebuyers.

‘If our plans get the go-ahead, we hope to start work in spring next year, with the first homes being handed over to their new owners in early 2025.’

The site lies next to the Hermitage Stream, which has inspired the name for the proposed development – Hermitage Green.

The proposals include transforming the southern part of the site next to the stream into riverside parkland, with new trees, planting and public footpaths.

The proposal includes four apartment buildings, with the development comprising 63 homes for private sale and 27 affordable properties available for local people through rent or shared ownership. There would be a mix of one, two and three-bedroom properties provided.

