VIVID housing tenant is disgusted at mould infestation that has made her and her pets unwell

A DISGUSTED woman plans to take her housing association to court after her flat has been plagued by mould for more than a year.

By Sophie Lewis
3 minutes ago - 3 min read
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 1:29pm

Alisha Gammans, of Cosham, has been in a living nightmare following a severe mould problem which appeared in her home about a year ago.

The 53-year-old got in touch with her housing association, Vivid, who sent someone out to clean it – but the problems had just begun.

She said: ‘Me and my animals are all sick and I am really really annoyed with Vivid.

Alisha Gammans and her dogs, Bella, Loki and Alfie at her home in Cosham, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman
‘It is just a joke, it’s everywhere, it’ s on the walls and it’s coming up through the carpet, it’s disgusting.

‘I am taking Vivid to court, I am so angry. I am really upset at being made to stay in this disgusting flat.’

Ms Gammans says the mould has got out of control, and has also caused sickness for her and her beloved pets, who have had to receive treatment from the vets. She has three dogs and two cats who have all suffered due to the extent of the mould which continues to plague her household, and she has had to pay £75 for the vets to administer an allergy injection on one of her cats who has been severely reacting to the mould spores.

Her precious animals have all been irritated by the mould and damp, and Ms Gammans has been on antibiotics for the past three months in a bid to try and get rid of a chest infection.

Mould building up at Alisha's home in Cosham Picture: Habibur Rahman

Vivid sent out someone to assess the property and Alisha said that they found a cause of damp due to lack of ventilation in the outside walls and she was informed that she could move into temporary accommodation, but has now been told that due to her pets, she can’t do so at the moment.

Ms Gammans said that if she went into temporary accommodation, Vivid would have to put her pets into kennels.

She said that her housing officer ‘pushed me to agree to go into temporary accommodation as they could move me straight away but they are now using the excuse of the animals. She told me they might have to put the animals in boarding kennels, that is not happening they are my sanity and my mental health.’

A spokesman for Vivid said: ‘We have been working closely with Ms Gammans to identify the root cause of any damp and mould.

‘We’ve agreed with Ms Gammans that in order to carry out investigations, moving her into an alternative home would be the best next step. We’ve been trying to find a suitable new permanent home which meets her needs and accommodates her dogs and cat and this is ongoing, but in the meantime Ms Gammans has now agreed to consider a temporary move and we are looking for something that will be suitable.’

Ms Gammans said the mould has spread throughout her home and she has had to throw a number of her personal belongings away because they have been ruined.

‘I have damp in here as well so I am constantly having to have the heating on because it is so cold. It is really affecting me, it is making me ill and unfortunately everything is ruined and I am having to wash everything.’