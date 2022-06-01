The Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend is set to take place from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5 this year to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign.

DIY stores across the country will be operating different opening hours as a majority of people enjoy the four-day weekend.

Here are the opening times for DIY stores over the May bank holiday.

It is important to note down when your local DIY store is open over the weekend in case you forget any necessities.

We have put together a list of the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday opening hours of all the major DIY stores in the Portsmouth area.Here is everything you need to know:

What are the DIY store opening times in Portsmouth?

Opening hours for each store will vary over the bank holiday so it is important to check your local branch before you travel.

B&Q

B&Q, in The Pompey Centre, will be operating its usual opening hours over the Jubilee bank holiday.

The store recommends that customers should check opening times before they travel using the B&Q store locator.

Homebase

At the time of writing, Homebase is yet to announce its opening times for the Jubilee weekend.

The DIY store encourages customers to check their local store's opening times by using their store locator tool.

Wickes

According to the Wickes website, the Fareham store will open between 7am and 6pm on June 2 and June 3.

On June 4, the store will be open from 7am to 7pm and on June 5, the store will be open from 10am to 4pm.

Customers can find out their local store opening times here.

Screwfix

The Screwfix website states that the Fratton branch will be open during its usual opening times over the bank holiday weekend.

On June 2 and June 3, the store will be open from 7am to 6pm.

One June 4, the store will be open from 7pm to 6pm and on June 5, it will be open from 9am to 4pm.

Customers are advised to check their local store's opening times by using the Screwfix locator on their website.

Halfords

Halfords, in Portsmouth's Ocean Retail Park, will be operating at different opening times on the Jubilee bank holiday.On June 2 and June 3, the store will be open from 9am to 6pm.

On June 4, the store will be open from 8am to 6pm, and on June 5, the store will be open between 10am and 5pm.