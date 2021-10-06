This four bed home in Southampton Road, Paulsgrove, has stunning sea views and is on sale for £840,000.

Portsmouth home with priceless waterfront views goes on sale in Paulsgrove for £840,000

A HOME with spectacular waterfront views has gone on sale in Portsmouth.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 3:16 pm

The four bed dethatched house in Southampton Road, Paulsgrove, is on the market for £840,000. It is listed by Marina and Hampshire Life Homes.

It has stunning sea views as well as easy access to the A27 and M27.

The house is also a short distance from Port Solent as well as Portchester.

It comes with a kitchen with a breakfast bar.

There is also a good sized garden.

For more information visit Zoopla’s website.

