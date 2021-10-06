The four bed dethatched house in Southampton Road, Paulsgrove, is on the market for £840,000. It is listed by Marina and Hampshire Life Homes.
It has stunning sea views as well as easy access to the A27 and M27.
The house is also a short distance from Port Solent as well as Portchester.
It comes with a kitchen with a breakfast bar.
There is also a good sized garden.
