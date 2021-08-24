Periscope House in Old Portsmouth has been put up for sale and is on the market for £2.5m.

The spectacular Periscope House in Old Portsmouth is on sale for £2.5m - take a look inside

A spectacular terrace house in Old Portsmouth has gone up for sale.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 5:23 pm

Periscope House in West Street is now on the market and is listed for £2.5m. It is listed by Fry and Kent.

It has four bedrooms and bathrooms, spanning over four floors and with more than 4,000 sq.ft of accommodation.

The main living area also features a periscope salvaged from a Royal Navy X-Craft Submarine.

The impressive master bedroom also provides fine sea views and benefits from sliding patio doors to the main roof terrace with Chelsea ‘easy grain’ artificial lawn.

Periscope House is a truly lifestyle home with the benefits of waterside living in a very fashionable location within a stroll of several hostelries, cafes and restaurants as well as only a short walk to the marina complex of Gunwharf Quays.

The property is viewable by appointment only – for more information visit Fry and Kent’s website here.

1. Periscope House

This is what it looks like inside Periscope House in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Fry and Kent

Photo: Fry and Kent

2. Periscope House

It has a double garage which also has an additional roller door to the rear courtyard enabling further storage for a dingy or water sports equipment. Picture: Fry and Kent

Photo: Fry and Kent

3. Periscope House

The Pininfarina Italian designed Snaidero Acropolis concentric kitchen which featured in the Thunderbirds film. Picture: Fry and Kent

Photo: Fry and Kent

4. Periscope House

A better look at the kitchen. Picture: Fry and Kent

Photo: Fry and Kent

