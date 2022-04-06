This two bedroom property in North End Avenue is on the market for £175,000. It is listed on Rightmove by Belvoir Sales, Southsea.
There is a modern fitted kitchen instead the home.
Both of the bedrooms are good sized double rooms.
The maisonette also comes with a lounge and there is a contemporary family bathroom.
The property has a useful separate storage area.
