Portsmouth homes for sale: See inside a £175,000 maisonette in a 'popular location' that is available to buy right now

A FIRST floor maisonette in a popular location has gone on sale in Portsmouth.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 11:48 am

This two bedroom property in North End Avenue is on the market for £175,000. It is listed on Rightmove by Belvoir Sales, Southsea.

There is a modern fitted kitchen instead the home.

Both of the bedrooms are good sized double rooms.

The maisonette also comes with a lounge and there is a contemporary family bathroom.

The property has a useful separate storage area.

For more information visit Rightmove’s website here.

1. North End Avenue

2. North End Avenue

3. North End Avenue

4. North End Avenue

