The four-bedroom home offers an uninterrupted vista of Lock Lake with a kitchen that opens directly to the garden.

Its living room is on the first floor with views across the water and has patio doors opening on to a balcony.

A small double bedroom with a triple window faces to the front of the house, decorated in white with a wooden floor and plantation blinds.

Going up to the second floor, there is a third bedroom, again to the front of the house.

The bathroom to the rear is a ‘wonderful’ sanctuary with a slipper shape free-standing bath, double shower, white toilet and basin.

The principal bedroom with an ensuite, and a private balcony taking in the magnificent views across the harbour is a ‘real delight’. It has built in storage and patio doors lead out to a balcony, a space to relax in cocooned away from day-to-day life.

The decor throughout the house is clean and fresh with white walls interspersed with bold colour and plantation blinds in most rooms, the home feels contemporary but with that special waterside feel.

Outside the decking extends from the kitchen making an outdoor dining living space. There is also the possibility of adding your own mooring to the rear of the property.

To the front of the house is off-road parking.

The home is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

