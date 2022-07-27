The property on Dover Road was on the market for £278,000, listed by Chinneck Shaw.

The estate agents describe the three-bedroom house as ‘characterful and beautifully presented’.

Leading from the front door, you are welcomed into a bright entrance hall with a spacious feel which leads to the downstairs living space, dining room and fitted kitchen.

In each of the rooms on the ground floor, including the entrance hall, the current owner has made the most of the original features by adding a modern feel throughout.

The separate living room is neutrally decorated and comes with the original ceiling rose and coving.

The open plan kitchen dining room is bright with the kitchen area boasting a modern, quality fitted kitchen, integrated appliances, plenty of countertop space and storage too.

From here it flows into the dining area which offers a space to entertain with French doors that open into a double-glazed conservatory.

This room has both a small bathroom and a utility cupboard but still offers good space to be used as a children's playroom or even just to relax in.

Upstairs, you will find the main bedroom and two smaller bedrooms located at the rear of the property.Across the front of the property is the family bathroom, which features a modern white suite.

Outside the front of the property, there is a forecourt and at the back, there is a sunny west-facing garden with artificial lawn, timber shed and an additional raised garden area.

For more information, visit the Rightmove website or contact Chinneck Shaw on 02382 200426.

