Three-bedroom Portsmouth terrace smart family home with garden and two reception rooms for £300,000 | Purplebricks

Family home with garden and two reception rooms in Portsmouth.

Located in the popular North End area of Portsmouth, this well-maintained three-bedroom terraced house is listed for £300,000. With spacious interiors, two reception rooms, and a generous garden, it’s an ideal option for growing families or buyers looking for flexible living space in a convenient city location.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here .

The ground floor features a welcoming entrance hall, a bright front lounge with bay window, and a separate dining room leading into a fitted kitchen with plenty of storage. Upstairs are three well-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside, the private rear garden offers a mix of lawn and patio, perfect for summer barbecues or relaxing evenings.

This home is one of dozens available in Portsmouth on Purplebricks.

At a glance

This three-bedroom terraced house in North End, Portsmouth is listed for £300,000

Features two reception rooms, fitted kitchen, and private rear garden

Three spacious bedrooms and a family bathroom

Gas central heating and double glazing throughout

Close to shops, schools, and main commuter routes

