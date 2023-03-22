This five bedroom home was put on the market with Fine & Country Drayton back in March 2019 for £3.35m - but after two years it was reduced down to £2.5m in 2021.

The listing says: “Winton House is a house for all seasons with rooms with a view, this beautifully presented home offers a touch of luxury to family life and an excellent place to entertain.

“The large house is very airy and presented with an elegant yet understated décor, so that you could quickly make your mark with a few well-chosen pieces and enjoy living in this exceptional home.”

Summary:

Location: Portsdown Hill Road, Portsmouth PO6

Price: £2,500,000

Key Features: Five bedrooms, detached, swimming pool, detached annexe, orangery

Contact: Fine & Country Drayton on 023 9327 7277

Winton House 5 bed detached house for sale in Portsdown Hill Road, Portsmouth PO6, for £2,500,000.

Winton House One of the large bedrooms with an en-site.

Winton House The room is a perfect office space with room for storage.