£2.5m Portsdown Hill home with swimming pool remains unsold after being on the market for years

By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 13:35 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2025, 17:30 BST

Portsmouth’s most expensive home remains on the market after being listed in 2019.

Winton House, in Portsdown Hill Road, is a home full of opulence and luxurious amenities.

This five bedroom home was put on the market with Fine & Country Drayton back in March 2019 for £3.35m - but after two years it was reduced down to £2.5m in 2021.

The listing says: “Winton House is a house for all seasons with rooms with a view, this beautifully presented home offers a touch of luxury to family life and an excellent place to entertain.

“The large house is very airy and presented with an elegant yet understated décor, so that you could quickly make your mark with a few well-chosen pieces and enjoy living in this exceptional home.”

Summary:

Location: Portsdown Hill Road, Portsmouth PO6

Price: £2,500,000

Agent: Fine & Country Drayton

Key Features: Five bedrooms, detached, swimming pool, detached annexe, orangery

Contact: Fine & Country Drayton on 023 9327 7277

For more information about this property, visit Zoopla.

5 bed detached house for sale in Portsdown Hill Road, Portsmouth PO6, for £2,500,000. Photo credit: Zoopla

1. Winton House

5 bed detached house for sale in Portsdown Hill Road, Portsmouth PO6, for £2,500,000. Photo credit: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

One of the large bedrooms with an en-site. Photo credit: Zoopla

2. Winton House

One of the large bedrooms with an en-site. Photo credit: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

The room is a perfect office space with room for storage. Photo credit: Zoopla

3. Winton House

The room is a perfect office space with room for storage. Photo credit: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

The kitchen is beautiful and contemporary. Photo credit: Zoopla

4. Winton House

The kitchen is beautiful and contemporary. Photo credit: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

