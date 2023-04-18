The Book Shop is one of the oldest surviving independent booksellers on the South Coast and was originally opened in 1933 by Leonard Miles as a florists at 142 High Street, with a small lending library. Later that year it evolved into a bookshop. The Book Shop has changed hands a number of times, with current owner Sarah Veal taking over in 2018. She is dedicated to keeping the shop that she says everyone knows and loves open and unchanged.

The newly launched Residents’ Library is in Canada House for use by all its residents, and the soon to be launched Trinity House, and features a selection of almost a hundred books curated by Sarah. It includes a wide range of titles, including classics, fiction, prize-winning authors, travel, food, sport, biographies, art, works by local authors, history and children’s books. All titles have been purchased through The Book Shop.

Sarah Veal at the Haslar site

Sarah said: “The partnership with Royal Haslar to create and develop a Residents’ Library is really exciting and has come at a great time for us. The last few years have been exceptionally challenging for the business, with its future having been ‘touch-and-go’ on a number of occasions during the pandemic. Thanks to the support of loyal local customers and now Royal Haslar, we have managed to remain open and are looking at a more positive future.

“Royal Haslar is so significant for so many, many people: not just locals like myself who have in the past made use of its medical facilities, but also for the armed forces, in the UK and overseas, and for its unique place in history. The restrictions such wonderful historic buildings impose, especially on the fields of modern medicine and nursing, must have been increasingly challenging, but it is wonderful to see that the local landmark now has new and secure future. As further residents move into Royal Haslar we are very much looking forward to working on expanding the library and hopefully creating future events on site.”

Since taking over ownership of the shop, Sarah has expanded the children’s section and began organising regular events which include school holiday activities, book signings and meet the author opportunities.

The new Residents' Library

Once complete, Royal Haslar will provide over 550 converted and newly built residential houses and apartments, including both market sale and senior living homes, in addition to the creation of commercial space that is planned to include retail amenities also open to non-residents, including a café, convenience store, pub/restaurant and leisure facilities. The second phase of the Residents’ Library will be in place in the Autumn and will feature titles suggested by Royal Haslar residents.

