See inside a Port Solent home that has been extended and 'improved'

The four bedroom townhouse is on sale for £515,000 and it is listed by Fine and Country.

Built in 1992, it has been well maintained during that time with improvements including triple glazing, new appliances in the kitchen and sanitary fittings.

The property has also been extended to create two further bedrooms and a shower room in the roof space, providing ample space for the growing family or those looking to work from home.

It has the advantage of an integral car port and allocated car parking space and views from the upper floors towards the marina basin from the front and towards Portsdown Hill from the rear.

The property also has underfloor heating on the ground floor, the main bathroom and en-suite, with the other rooms benefiting from an air management system and ceiling heating with electric storage heating on the top floor.

For more information visit Fine and Country’s website here – or call 02393 277 277.

1. Port Solent This four bedroom townhouse is on sale for £515,000 in Port Solent. It is listed by Fine and Country. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

