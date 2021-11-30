Look inside a 'unique' Hayling Island home on sale for £1.1m

The five bedroom property in St Mary's Road, Hayling Island is on the market for £1.1m. It is listed by Fine and Country.

It has ‘ranch-style’ fencing around the large garden which Fine and Country say means that the ‘safety for a young family is taken care of’.

The house has been refurbished and offers lots of flexibility.

There are four/five separate reception rooms and five bedrooms, one of which is located on the ground floor with its own en-suite facility.

The house is well placed within its plot with a gravelled frontage and a large lawned garden to the rear. The neighbouring farmland provides open views and privacy.For those who have a desire, or need, to work from home, the garage has a spacious room on the upper floor which would make an ideal home office. Adjacent to the garage, and over-looking the garden, is a very useful multi-functional studio/sun room, which offers extra space for family recreation and hobbies.

For more information visit Fine and Country’s website here – or call 02393 277277.

