Look inside a 'unique' Hayling Island home on sale for £1.1m

The five bedroom property in St Mary's Road, Hayling Island is on the market for £1.1m. It is listed by Fine and Country.
It has ‘ranch-style’ fencing around the large garden which Fine and Country say means that the ‘safety for a young family is taken care of’.
The house has been refurbished and offers lots of flexibility.
MORE PROPERTY: See inside a 'lovely' Portsmouth house with a 'cosy' living area on sale for just £215,000, Look inside an energy-efficient £450,000 Hayling home with solar panels
There are four/five separate reception rooms and five bedrooms, one of which is located on the ground floor with its own en-suite facility.
The house is well placed within its plot with a gravelled frontage and a large lawned garden to the rear. The neighbouring farmland provides open views and privacy.For those who have a desire, or need, to work from home, the garage has a spacious room on the upper floor which would make an ideal home office. Adjacent to the garage, and over-looking the garden, is a very useful multi-functional studio/sun room, which offers extra space for family recreation and hobbies.
For more information visit Fine and Country’s website here – or call 02393 277277.