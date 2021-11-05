See inside a refurbished Portsmouth home that ‘sells itself’ and costs just £275,000

The three-bedroom property is in Lynton Grove, Copnor and is on the market for £275,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

It is in a great location close to Baffins Pond and Tangier playing fields.

Chinneck Shaw says that the home ‘sells itself’ from the moment you open the front door.

It is described as perfect for first-time buyers.

The lounge has imposing bay windows and is beautifully decorated. It is cosy enough to relax in and yet large enough to take today’s modern furniture.

Outside, you have a good size west-facing garden with a raised decking area at the foot of the garden.

For more information visit Chinneck Shaw’s website here or call 023 9282 6731.

