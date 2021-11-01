The two bedroom home in Avenue Road, is on the market for £220,000. It is listed by Fox and Sons.

It is said to be ideal for first time buyers.

The house comes with ‘beautiful’ character features and generous sized bedrooms.

It is decorated to a high standard throughout.

The property is situated in close proximity to local shops, amenities, schools and bus routes.

This fantastic home has many benefits including a modern fitted kitchen and bathroom, two double bedrooms, double glazing throughout, gas central heating and so much more.

1. Avenue Road This two bedroom terraced house in Avenue Road, Gosport, is on sale for £220,000. It is listed by Fox and Sons. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

