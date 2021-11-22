This five bedroom detached house in Hambledon Road, Denmead, is on the market for £775,000. It is listed by Fine and Country.

See inside a Victoria era home which has been modernised and extended in Denmead

A LATE Victorian era house which has been completely modernised has gone on sale.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 4:55 am

Stoneleigh is situated towards the front of an extensive plot which measures approximately 337ft in depth.

The whole plot provides 0.28 of an acre of land which backs onto woodland.

It has been extended and now provides 2403 sq ft living space inc. a detached studio / annexe.

Inside the house you will find the sitting room, dining room, kitchen / breakfast room, study (bedroom 5), utility room and shower room on the ground floor with four bedrooms, the master having an en-suite shower room and family bathroom on the first floor.

Photo: Fine and Country

Photo: Fine and Country

Photo: Fine and Country

Photo: Fine and Country

