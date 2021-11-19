See what living in a £375,000 new build home in Waterlooville would look like

The three bedroom semi-detached new build house in Kentidge Way is on the market for £375,000. It is listed by Barratt Homes.

It has an open plan lounge and dining area.

The master bedroom is on the top floor main and comes with an en suite and dressing area.

It also comes with two parking spaces.

The house is part of the new Berewood community, which includes a new school, shops and sports facilities.

Surrounded by countryside and walking trails, Berewood Green is an ideal place for first time buyers and growing families.

For more information visit Zoopla’s website here.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.

1. Waterlooville This three bedroom semi-detached new build house in Kentidge Way, Waterlooville has gone on for sale for £375,000. It is listed by Barratt Homes. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Waterlooville This three bedroom semi-detached new build house in Kentidge Way, Waterlooville has gone on for sale for £375,000. It is listed by Barratt Homes. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Waterlooville This three bedroom semi-detached new build house in Kentidge Way, Waterlooville has gone on for sale for £375,000. It is listed by Barratt Homes. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Waterlooville This three bedroom semi-detached new build house in Kentidge Way, Waterlooville has gone on for sale for £375,000. It is listed by Barratt Homes. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales