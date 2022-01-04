See inside an 'individually designed' £1.5m home on sale in Denmead

The six bedroom home, known as Hiltonbury, is in Denmead and is on the market for £1.5m. It is listed by Fine and Country.

It is a detached family home which was built in 1997 to a specific design with the intention of appearing that it was built some year previously.

The primary accommodation leads from the central hallway with 19' sitting room, dining room, large conservatory, study, shower room, kitchen opening into breakfast room, utility room and cloakroom on the ground floor with access from both internally and externally leading to a one bedroom self-contained annexe with a kitchen, sitting room, bedroom and shower room.

On the first floor of the main house are five bedrooms, two with en-suite facilities and a family bathroom. The property sits back from the road via a private gated driveway in nine acre grounds.

In the grounds are a triple garage, summer house, an L shaped barn which incorporates storage and a workshop with first floor further storage / work space.

This impressive home is approximately 1.3 miles from the village of Denmead.

For more information visit Fine and Country’s website or call 02393 277277.

1. Hiltonbury The six bedroom home Hiltonbury in Denmead is on the market for £1.5m. It is listed by Fine and Country. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

