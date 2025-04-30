This wonderful home, located in Church Road, Gosport, comes with four bedrooms, two reception rooms and one bathroom as well as a spacious garden.

The listing says: “Welcome to this charming four-bedroom character property nestled in a picturesque village location, ideally situated close to local amenities and the beautiful Stokes Bay.

“This deceptively spacious home combines traditional features with modern comforts, making it perfect for families and those seeking a serene lifestyle.”

