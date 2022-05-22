See inside this historic £1.25m home in Old Portsmouth that offers 'stunning' views of the harbour and beyond

Once the home of renowned artist William Wyllie, Portsmouth’s historic Tower House sits in a ‘prized’ waterfront location on Spice Island.

Originally a Victorian sail loft, which retains a wonderful amount of character, this ‘impressive’ apartment offers direct sea views across the harbour and over the Solent to the Isle of Wight.

The property has a staircase that leads up to the second floor with a front door leading into a hallway with recessed cupboard space and an open doorway into a tremendous reception room with a vaulted ceiling, elegant wall panelling and double doors onto a balcony, creating an idyllic spot to enjoy the vistas of the harbour.

Double doors reveal a second reception room where fitted seating sits within charming bow windows.

A stylish fully fitted double aspect kitchen/dining room leads into an enclosed terrace to provide an enviable place to both relax and entertain.

An additional study is found on the first floor.

The original grandeur of the building is reflected within the three bedrooms and a ‘refined’ principal bedroom has an en suite bathroom and stairs leading up to a dressing room, while a second bedroom has an en suite with a roll top bath.

A family shower room completes the main accommodation.

Positioned within the ‘striking’ architecture of the tower, the apartment also has a library room and the original look-out with its ‘stunning’ panoramic views.

It is on the market by Hamptons Sales for £1.25m.

