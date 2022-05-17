See inside this 'ideal' first time home that offers views across the Southsea seafront

Offered with no forward chain this two-bedroom ground floor apartment is located in SeaView Apartments, in South Parade, right on the Southsea seafront and next to the promenade.

With accommodation set over two floors, the property includes an open plan kitchenette and living space, two ‘good sized’ double bedrooms, an en-suite to master plus a separate fitted bathroom suite.

Homes in this area are in ‘high demand,’ and agents Lawson Rose suggest booking an internal viewing at the earliest opportunity.

It is on the market for £210,000.

1. The kitchen

2. One of the bedrooms

3. The bathroom

4. View of Southsea Common