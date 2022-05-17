This two bedroom ground floor apartment is located in SeaView Apartments, in South Parade right on the Southsea seafront and next to the promenade

See inside this 'ideal' first time home that offers views across the Southsea seafront

FIRST time buyers looking for a home in Portsmouth could be in luck with this ‘ideal’ purchase.

By Fiona Callingham
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 11:51 am

Offered with no forward chain this two-bedroom ground floor apartment is located in SeaView Apartments, in South Parade, right on the Southsea seafront and next to the promenade.

With accommodation set over two floors, the property includes an open plan kitchenette and living space, two ‘good sized’ double bedrooms, an en-suite to master plus a separate fitted bathroom suite.

Homes in this area are in ‘high demand,’ and agents Lawson Rose suggest booking an internal viewing at the earliest opportunity.

It is on the market for £210,000.

1. The kitchen

Photo: Lawson Rose

2. One of the bedrooms

Photo: Lawson Rose

3. The bathroom

Photo: Lawson Rose

4. View of Southsea Common

Photo: Lawson Rose

