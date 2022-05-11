Converted in 1997 from part of the former Royal Marines Garrison Church in Henderson Road, the three-bedroom property is ‘beautifully presented’ with contemporary styling making the most of the space provided, whilst also retaining a wealth of the church's original features and feel.

Upon entering you are greeted with an ‘impressive’ hallway with original wall mosaics and oak staircase.

The accommodation is arranged on three levels with a spacious living room overlooking a stunning kitchen and dining room with vaulted ceiling, period archway and stone columns.

Occupying the first floor are two bedrooms and a newly fitted modern shower room.

With the second floor entirely dedicated to the master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and sea views.

A utility room/downstairs cloakroom can be found off the hallway with under croft below the living room and hallway.

The southerly aspect rear garden, which has been landscaped by the current owners, offers a summer house (currently used as an office) providing an additional inviting space.

To the front of the property you will find two allocated parking spaces under a carport.

It is on the market by Jeffries & Dibbens Estate and Letting Agents for £650,000.

1. The dining room and kitchen

2. Living room

3. Cosy

4. One of the bedrooms