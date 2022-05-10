With a guide price of £1,300,000, this leasehold property has three bedrooms, car parking, air conditioning, and underfloor heating.

Viewing is strictly by appointment with Fine & Country.

The Penthouse has rooftop terraces on all aspects. The primary rooms are all south facing with views towards the Solent with further wrap around terraces with views to the north, east and west.

The main rooms have full height windows and sliding doors with reflective glass allowing natural light to penetrate all rooms and to capture the views.

The apartment has 2,181 sq ft of living space with a 27’ sitting room opening to a 24’ fully fitted kitchen incorporating appliances.

There is also a separate cloakroom, and bedroom two has a separate walk-in wardrobe and large en-suite shower room while bedroom three has a matching large walk-in wardrobe and en-suite wet room.

The master bedroom is unique in its shape measuring a total of 33’ from front to back, with a separate bedroom area, en-suite bathroom with oval bath and a shower, separate cloakroom and dressing room with access to a further rear terrace.

Within the landscaped grounds are seating areas, three allocated parking bays, visitors parking space, electric charging points with a remote control gated entrance.

This newly built property has been fitted to a high standard with the latest Smart systems, including security TV, cameras, underfloor heating, air conditioning, sensor-controlled toilets and automated lighting as well as a key operated lift service to the Penthouse.

