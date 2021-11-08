See what living in a 'magnificent' £1.25m home in Portchester would look like

Westerly, which is in Nelson Lane, is on the market for £1.25m. It is listed by Castles estate agents.

Sat on a 1.8 acre plot this is a rare opportunity to purchase a magnificent estate in the highly sought after and extremely private

Accessed via a long winding private driveway sits this large property and its surrounding grounds with fantastic views of the Solent.

The house itself has plenty of accommodation on offer with five bedrooms in the main house and an extra bedroom in the annex above the garage.

The ground floor comprises of an entrance hall, a magnificent drawing room with patio doors into the the 25ft Orangery, large dining room with doors to the veranda and terrace, large modern kitchen/breakfast area, utility room, cloakroom and study.

Moving upstairs the staircase leads to the spacious landing where the four bedrooms are accessed.

The balcony has breathtaking views of the Solent.

For more information visit Castles website here – or call 02394 318899.

1. Westerly This five bedroom house known as Westerly in Nelson Lane, Portchester, is on the market for £1.25m. It is listed by Castles. Photo: Castles Photo Sales

