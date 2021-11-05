This three bedroom detached house in Swanwick Lane, Swanwick is on the market for £475,000. It is listed by Yopa.

See inside an attractive three bed home in Swanwick with 'woodland views' on sale for £475,000

A FAMILY home with ‘woodland views’ has gone on sale in Swanwick.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 5th November 2021, 6:59 pm

The three bedroom property is in Swanwick Lane is on the market for £475,000. It is listed by Yopa.

It has an open plan living space and an enclosed rear garden – with woodland views.

MORE PROPERTY: See inside a refurbished Portsmouth home that ‘sells itself’ and costs just £275,000, See how this Edwardian home in Waterlooville has been modernised - as nearly £1.2m price tag set

The house is newly built and is described as an ‘attractive’ property.

It comes with three good sized bedrooms.

There is a fully fitted kitchen/Breakfast room.

It also comes with a large driveway for a number of cars.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.

1. Swanwick Lane

This three bedroom detached house in Swanwick Lane, Swanwick is on the market for £475,000. It is listed by Yopa.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Swanwick Lane

This three bedroom detached house in Swanwick Lane, Swanwick is on the market for £475,000. It is listed by Yopa.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Swanwick Lane

This three bedroom detached house in Swanwick Lane, Swanwick is on the market for £475,000. It is listed by Yopa.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Swanwick Lane

This three bedroom detached house in Swanwick Lane, Swanwick is on the market for £475,000. It is listed by Yopa.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
PropertyPortsmouthWaterloovilleEdwardianPompey
Next Page
Page 1 of 3