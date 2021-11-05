The three bedroom property is in Swanwick Lane is on the market for £475,000. It is listed by Yopa.

It has an open plan living space and an enclosed rear garden – with woodland views.

The house is newly built and is described as an ‘attractive’ property.

It comes with three good sized bedrooms.

There is a fully fitted kitchen/Breakfast room.

It also comes with a large driveway for a number of cars.

1. Swanwick Lane This three bedroom detached house in Swanwick Lane, Swanwick is on the market for £475,000. It is listed by Yopa. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

