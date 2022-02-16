See what living in a new build home in Bedhampton would look like

This two bed home in Havant Road, Bedhampton, is on the market for £310,000. It is listed on Zoopla by Henry Adams Simply New Homes.

The Denford comes with parking.

On the ground floor is an open plan kitchen/dining/living room with French doors to the garden.

Upstairs is bedroom 1 & 2 and there is also a family bathroom.

There are also three and four bed homes available in the development.

Harbour Place by Barratt Homes is ideally situated close to city, countryside and coast with excellent transport links to London, Portsmouth and Southampton.

For more information visit Zoopla’s website – or contact Henry Adams Simply New Homes.

1. Bedhampton

