This three bed house in Trampers Lane, Boarhunt is on the market for £825,000. It is listed by Fine and Country.

Called Milhope, the detached home is set back from the road via a private driveway and large front garden.

The property has been extended from its original farm cottage beginning to form an impressive character home, the 2278 sq ft of living space including garaging and workshops has a number of features including wooden flooring, low ceilings, undulating floor lines, beams and some exposed brickwork.

The accommodation comprises; porch, dining room, sitting room leading to family room and inter-linking into a conservatory with a cloakroom and kitchen on the ground floor, three bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor.

Within the grounds is an 18' workshop, garden store, double garage and log store. Boarhunt is a semi-rural hamlet which sits within easy access of local amenities.

For more information visit Fine and Country’s website – or call 02393 277277.

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

1. Boarhunt This three bed house in Trampers Lane, Boarhunt, near Fareham, is on the market for £825,000. It is listed by Fine and Country. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

2. Boarhunt This three bed house in Trampers Lane, Boarhunt, near Fareham, is on the market for £825,000. It is listed by Fine and Country. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

3. Boarhunt This three bed house in Trampers Lane, Boarhunt, near Fareham, is on the market for £825,000. It is listed by Fine and Country. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

4. Boarhunt This three bed house in Trampers Lane, Boarhunt, near Fareham, is on the market for £825,000. It is listed by Fine and Country. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales