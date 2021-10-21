Selling Sunset is back next month on Netflix.

Netflix's hit real-estate reality show will be back on our screens this year as Selling Sunset has announced when series four will be released.

The show focuses on the real-estate agents at the Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles as they balance their personal lives with the glamorous Hollywood houses that they are trying to sell.

Here is everything you need to know about the latest series of the show:

When will Selling Sunset series four be released?

It was confirmed yesterday that Selling Sunset would return for series four on November 24 this year.

The cast teased that this season will be 'bigger and better' with more drama and a lot more extortionately priced properties.

What time will series four be released?

The streaming platform typically drops new releases from 8am on the day of release.

Who will be returning for series four?

The cast for the new series will include some familiar and new faces for Selling Sunset fans.

The cast for series four includes Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young, Mary Fitzgerald, Maya Vander, Amanza Smith and Davina Potratz.

Bosses Jason and Brett Oppenheim, who own the real-estate agency, will return and there will be an additional two cast members joining the Oppenheim Group.

What happened in the last series?

Series three focused on the cast as they attempted to sell some of the most expensive homes in Los Angeles.

Christine’s wedding was a big feature of the series, as well as Davina trying to sell a $75m home.

The series also shone light on the breakdown of Chrishell's marriage to her husband Justin Hartley as he filed for divorce and sent her a text message explaining that their marriage was over.

There was a lot of drama between the cast in series three as Christine and Davina caused tension when gossiping about Chrishell and Heather’s personal lives.

Did Davina ever sell the $75m house?

The massively over priced Beverly Hills mansion that Davina was tasked with selling still has not been sold.

Davina left the Oppenheim Group and started a new role at rival firm Douglas Elliman.

Despite the change of jobs, she will be back for series four as a cast member.

How many episodes will there be in series four?

The amount of episodes have not yet been confirmed by the cast or Netflix but the past three seasons have all contained eight episodes, so we could expect the same for the upcoming series.

Will there be a series five?

Netflix has no yet confirmed whether the show will be renewed for series five but a new season could be announced following the release of the fourth season.

