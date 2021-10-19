There are many homes in the Portsmouth area that are currently on the market.

If you are currently saving to buy a home in the city or in the surrounding area, we have compiled together a great list of homes that are up for sale for less than £300,000.

1. Clarendon Street, Landport This two bed end terrace house on Clarendon Street is up for sale for £200,000. It also has one bathroom and one reception room. It is listed on the market by Connells. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Havant Road, Drayton This one bedroom flat on Havant Road is up for sale for £220,000. It also has one bathroom and one reception room. It is listed on the market by Town and Country Southern. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Hilsea, Portsmouth This three bed terraced house in Hilsea is up for sale for £250,000. It also has one bathroom and one reception room. It is listed on the market by Mann. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Jubilee Avenue, Paulsgrove This two bed semi-detached house on Jubilee Avenue is up for sale for £260,000. It also has two bathrooms and one reception room. It is listed on the market by Lawson Rose Estate Agents. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales