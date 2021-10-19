There are many houses currently up for sale in the Portsmouth area for under £300,000.

Six great homes you can buy for under £300,000 in the Portsmouth area

THESE properties are a great way to get yourself onto the property ladder.

By Charlotte Hawes
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 12:58 pm

There are many homes in the Portsmouth area that are currently on the market.

If you are currently saving to buy a home in the city or in the surrounding area, we have compiled together a great list of homes that are up for sale for less than £300,000.

Make sure to check out the entire gallery to see if your perfect home is currently on the market in Portsmouth.

1. Clarendon Street, Landport

This two bed end terrace house on Clarendon Street is up for sale for £200,000. It also has one bathroom and one reception room. It is listed on the market by Connells.

2. Havant Road, Drayton

This one bedroom flat on Havant Road is up for sale for £220,000. It also has one bathroom and one reception room. It is listed on the market by Town and Country Southern.

3. Hilsea, Portsmouth

This three bed terraced house in Hilsea is up for sale for £250,000. It also has one bathroom and one reception room. It is listed on the market by Mann.

4. Jubilee Avenue, Paulsgrove

This two bed semi-detached house on Jubilee Avenue is up for sale for £260,000. It also has two bathrooms and one reception room. It is listed on the market by Lawson Rose Estate Agents.

