Housebuilder Pye Homes has said there is huge demand for its first collection of apartments at the multi-million pound housing development, near Fareham, ahead of the show room completion and official launch.
When complete, the Welborne Garden Village development will create 6,000 new homes, creating a community for 15,000 people, equipped with new schools, a GP surgery, a nursery, a pub/hotel, cafes, and shops.
The properties within the development are being delivered by Thakeham, CG Fry and Pye Homes, with one to five bedrooms on offer. The first CG Fry and Pye Homes are set to launch in autumn of this year and have been designed to be low maintenance ‘lock up and leave’ homes.