Sneak peek inside latest sought after Welborne Garden Village luxury apartments ahead of launch

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Aug 2025, 13:20 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2025, 13:22 BST

Luxury apartments at the Welborne development are the topic of conversation with increasing demand, despite not being completed.

Housebuilder Pye Homes has said there is huge demand for its first collection of apartments at the multi-million pound housing development, near Fareham, ahead of the show room completion and official launch.

When complete, the Welborne Garden Village development will create 6,000 new homes, creating a community for 15,000 people, equipped with new schools, a GP surgery, a nursery, a pub/hotel, cafes, and shops.

The properties within the development are being delivered by Thakeham, CG Fry and Pye Homes, with one to five bedrooms on offer. The first CG Fry and Pye Homes are set to launch in autumn of this year and have been designed to be low maintenance ‘lock up and leave’ homes.

The apartments will be the first to launch in autumn 2025, alongside the show homes which are designed to be low maintenance.

