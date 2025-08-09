Drivers are being reminded that lane closures on the A32, which are linked to the ongoing M27 junction 10 work, will result in four weeks of disruption.

From this upcoming Monday (August 11) at 7am, temporary two-way traffic lights will be in place on the A32 Wickham Road outside Boundary Road School.

The 24-hour lane closures, which will be in place until Friday, September 5, will involve alternating closures of the northbound and southbound lanes, with temporary traffic lights in place.

Four weeks of lane closures on the A32 are expected to cause disruption. | National Highways

This work, linked to the upgrade of Junction 10 of the M27, is required to connect a new road layout to the existing network and to deliver drainage improvements, diversion of utility cables, earthworks, resurfacing, and the installation of a new traffic island.

The improvements, which are being delivered by Hampshire County Council and National Highways, are designed to support the the new Welborne Garden Village development, a new community of up to 6,000 homes just outside Fareham.

The temporary two-way traffic lights will operate as follows:

Manually controlled between 7am and 7pm

Automatic sequence between 7pm and 7am