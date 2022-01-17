General view of No Man's fort which is on sale along with Spitbank Fort.

Solent Forts: Inside No Man's Fort and Spitbank Fort and how much they cost to purchase

THE Solent Forts are some of the most iconic buildings in the Portsmouth area.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 17th January 2022, 5:30 pm

Located off the coast of our city, No Man's Fort and Spitbank Fort are up for sale right now, they are both listed for £3.6 million each.

You can view them here – No Man’s Fort and Spitbank Fort.

No Man’s Fort has 23 bedrooms, while Spitbank Fort has 9 bedrooms.

MORE: Luxurious No Man's Fort in the Solent could become single home instead of 23-bed hotel | One of the Solent Forts has been sold - here's how much for

Between the two forts there is also a pub, spa and even a lighthouse!

Look through the gallery below.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news online - as well as fewer adverts, access to our digital edition and mobile app.

1. Solent Forts

A view from inside the Sea View room inside the lighthouse on No Man's Fort

Photo: Andrew Matthews

Photo Sales

2. Solent Forts

General view of Spitbank Fort, which is part of Solent Forts and is up for sale along with No Man's Fort.

Photo: Andrew Matthews

Photo Sales

3. Solent Forts

Beach hut styled changing rooms for spa guests staying at No Man's Fort

Photo: Andrew Matthews

Photo Sales

4. Solent Forts

A view from inside the Beacon room at the top of the lighthouse on No Man's fort

Photo: Andrew Matthews

Photo Sales
PortsmouthSouthsea
Next Page
Page 1 of 6