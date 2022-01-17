Located off the coast of our city, No Man's Fort and Spitbank Fort are up for sale right now, they are both listed for £3.6 million each.
You can view them here – No Man’s Fort and Spitbank Fort.
No Man’s Fort has 23 bedrooms, while Spitbank Fort has 9 bedrooms.
Between the two forts there is also a pub, spa and even a lighthouse!
Look through the gallery below.
