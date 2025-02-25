This home, located in Great Southsea Street, Southsea, comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and one reception room as well as a spacious garden.
The listing says: “We are pleased to welcome to the market this three bedroom Grade II Listed end of terrace property in the popular Southsea location of Great Southsea Street.
“Packed with period features and character this property originally built in 1821 has been tastefully updated by the current owners during their tenure. “
This home is being sold with Castle Estate Agents for £525,000. For more information about this home, click here.
