Southsea Grade II listed period home 'tastefully' restored to create cosy and charming home

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Feb 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 15:00 BST

Built in 1821, this home has heaps of period charm and character.

This home, located in Great Southsea Street, Southsea, comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and one reception room as well as a spacious garden.

The listing says: “We are pleased to welcome to the market this three bedroom Grade II Listed end of terrace property in the popular Southsea location of Great Southsea Street.

“Packed with period features and character this property originally built in 1821 has been tastefully updated by the current owners during their tenure. “

This home is being sold with Castle Estate Agents for £525,000. For more information about this home, click here.

