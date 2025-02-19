The former Debenhams closed its doors for the last time back in January 2020 where it remained empty until last year.
Bernards Estate and Letting Agents has been working with the site developers, St Cross Homes, throughout the project - and they are now advertising the modern flats up for grabs.
These photographs are of the two bedroom, two bathroom show flat to demonstrate the level of finish and potential configurtions available.
The listing says: “Handley’s Corner in Southsea, a once thriving department store, has been beautifully transformed into modern apartments by St Cross Homes.
“This stunning development blends the building’s historic charm with contemporary living, offering stylish and spacious interiors designed to meet the needs of today’s urban professionals.
“With high-spec finishes and thoughtful layouts, Handley’s Corner provides residents with the perfect balance of comfort and luxury.”
This two bedroom flat is on the market for £350,000 and there are also advertisements for one bedroom flats with a price tag of £265,000.
For more information about the development and homes available, visit the Bernards Estate Agents website. Click here for more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.