Take Tour: Former Debenhams site 'beautifully' transformed into 'stunning' flats with 'historic charm'

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Feb 2025, 18:40 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 18:40 BST

The former Debenhams building in Southsea has been ‘beautifully’ transformed into modern flats.

The former Debenhams closed its doors for the last time back in January 2020 where it remained empty until last year.

Bernards Estate and Letting Agents has been working with the site developers, St Cross Homes, throughout the project - and they are now advertising the modern flats up for grabs.

These photographs are of the two bedroom, two bathroom show flat to demonstrate the level of finish and potential configurtions available.

The listing says: “Handley’s Corner in Southsea, a once thriving department store, has been beautifully transformed into modern apartments by St Cross Homes.

“This stunning development blends the building’s historic charm with contemporary living, offering stylish and spacious interiors designed to meet the needs of today’s urban professionals.

“With high-spec finishes and thoughtful layouts, Handley’s Corner provides residents with the perfect balance of comfort and luxury.”

This two bedroom flat is on the market for £350,000 and there are also advertisements for one bedroom flats with a price tag of £265,000.

For more information about the development and homes available, visit the Bernards Estate Agents website. Click here for more.

Handley's Corner in Southsea, a once thriving department store, has been beautifully transformed into modern apartments by St Cross Homes.

1. Palmerston Road, Southsea, £350,000

Handley's Corner in Southsea, a once thriving department store, has been beautifully transformed into modern apartments by St Cross Homes.

The listing says: "This stunning development blends the building's historic charm with contemporary living, offering stylish and spacious interiors designed to meet the needs of today's urban professionals."

2. Palmerston Road, Southsea, £350,000

The listing says: "This stunning development blends the building's historic charm with contemporary living, offering stylish and spacious interiors designed to meet the needs of today's urban professionals."

These property photographs are of the show flat and are used to demonstrate the level of finish and potential configurtions - please refer to floorplans for each property for actual layout.

3. Palmerston Road, Southsea, £350,000

These property photographs are of the show flat and are used to demonstrate the level of finish and potential configurtions - please refer to floorplans for each property for actual layout.

This home comes with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open plan living room.

4. Palmerston Road, Southsea, £350,000

This home comes with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open plan living room.

