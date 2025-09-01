Southsea house that produces 'very worth while income' to be auctioned off this month for £995,000

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Sep 2025, 09:13 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 09:13 BST
A considerable house containing 11 flats is getting ready to be sold at auction this month.

With a guide price of £995,000 plus, a property in Helena Road, Southsea, consisting of 11 flats, is a wonderful investment opportunity.

The significantly-sized home, which spans across four floors, is currently being let at £102,240 per annum.

Lot 1 at Helena Court, in Helena Road, Southsea is going under the hammer this month with a guide price of £995,000-plus.placeholder image
Lot 1 at Helena Court, in Helena Road, Southsea is going under the hammer this month with a guide price of £995,000-plus. | Clive Emson Property Auctioneers

Joe Rocks, auction appraiser, said: “The property is currently fully let and producing a very worthwhile rental income and is considered ideal for addition to an income-producing letting portfolio.”

The lot is one of 191 listings across the south of England in the September auction by Clive Emson Auctioneers – making it the largest auction by lot numbers in 13 years for the firm.

The online auction will end on September 18, with bidding live from 48 hours beforehand.

For more information about the auction, click here.

