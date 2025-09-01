A considerable house containing 11 flats is getting ready to be sold at auction this month.

With a guide price of £995,000 plus, a property in Helena Road, Southsea, consisting of 11 flats, is a wonderful investment opportunity.

The significantly-sized home, which spans across four floors, is currently being let at £102,240 per annum.

Joe Rocks, auction appraiser, said: “The property is currently fully let and producing a very worthwhile rental income and is considered ideal for addition to an income-producing letting portfolio.”

The lot is one of 191 listings across the south of England in the September auction by Clive Emson Auctioneers – making it the largest auction by lot numbers in 13 years for the firm.